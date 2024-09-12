Gabala’s transfer move for Shuaibu

Gabala signed another player.
Idman.biz reports that Red Blacks have transferred Abdullahi Shuaibu.
A 1+1-year contract was signed with the 22-year-old Nigerian forward.
Shuaibu wore the jersey at Saksan (Moldova) and Kapaz before.
