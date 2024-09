Today, the U17 national football team of Azerbaijan went to the next friendly match.

Azerbaijan, training in Turkiye, faced the national team of the brother country Idman.biz informs that.

The match ended in a goalless draw.

Friendly matches

September 12

14:00. Turkiye (U17) - Azerbaijan (U17) – 0:0

Darica Indoor Sports Hall (Kocaeli)

This was the 2nd game between the teams. In the first match, the Moon Stars won with a score of 4:0.

