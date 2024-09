Todd Boehlyl wants to own a majority stake in Chelsea.

British Telegraph published information about it, Idman.biz reports.

The American businessman said that he is ready to buy the shares owned by Clearlake Capital. 2.5 billion pounds is required to buy a 61.5 percent stake. But the company did not agree with this.

In recent days there have been reports of a misunderstanding between Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Idman.biz