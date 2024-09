Manchester United can sell Antony in the winter.

Newcastle is interested in the Brazilian player, Idman.biz reports.

Red Devils are ready to part with Antony for 48 million euros. He has a contract with the team until the summer of 2027. The head coach of Newcastle asked for the transfer of the Brazilian striker.

The player who joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 scored 11 goals and made 5 assists in 83 matches in which he appeared.

