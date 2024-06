A new head coach has been appointed to Umraniyaspor, where Coshgun Diniyev wears his uniform.

Idman.biz reports that Tuncay Shanli will lead the team playing in the 1st League of Turkey.

A 1-year contract was signed with the 42-year-old specialist. Shanli managed Sakaryaspor last season. The team led by him lost in the final of the playoffs and failed to qualify for the Super League.

It should be noted that Diniyev's team finished the 2023/2024 season in 11th place with 43 points.

Idman.biz