Kepez said goodbye to 2 players.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, the representative of Ganja has not renewed the agreement with Mate Kvirkvia and Adama Niane, whose contracts have expired.

Both legionnaires left the team.

Mate, who plays as a midfielder, has protected the honor of "yellow-blues" in the last two seasons. Adama played only in the last championship in Kepez.

Idman.biz