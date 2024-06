The women's national team of Azerbaijan ranked 75th in the FIFA ranking.

Idman.biz reports that this is the best result of our team in the 3rd decade of the 21st century.

The Azerbaijan team was last placed in a higher level in December 2020. At that time, our national team was the 72nd in the world. This means that they have achieved the record of the last 42 months.

It should be noted that the best result in the history of the national team is the 58th place in December 2009.

