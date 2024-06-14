Fernando Santos got acquainted with sports facilities - PHOTO

The new head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santos, got acquainted with various sports facilities in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that it was announced by the press service of AFFA.

For this purpose, the Portuguese specialist visited Liv Bona Dea Arena, Training Center of National Teams, Baku Olympic Stadium, ASCO Arena and Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov. The head coach was informed about the current situation of the mentioned places and the conditions created there.

