AFFA President Rovshan Najaf met with Fernando Santos, who was appointed as the new head coach of the Azerbaijan national team.

As Idman.biz reports, the goals set for the national team and the work to be done in the direction of forming a strong and competitive team were discussed at the meeting.

During the conversation, views were also exchanged on future plans for the development of Azerbaijani football, including the development of children's football and other issues.

Idman.biz