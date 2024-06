There was another change in the team of the Netherlands national team that will participate in EURO-2024.

Idman.biz reports that Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee has been invited to the team.

He was included in the squad for the continental championship. Joshua was called up to replace the injured Ten Kopmeyners.

It should be noted that the Dutch national team will face Poland, France and Austria in the group stage.

Idman.biz