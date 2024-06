There has been a change in the Dutch national team that will participate in EURO-2024.

Idman.biz reports that Jan Matsen has been called to the team.

The Borussia Dortmund winger will be part of the team at the tournament in Germany. The injured Teun Koopmeiners was removed from the team.

It should be noted that a day ago another injured Frankie de Jong was excluded from the order list of the Dutch national team for EURO-2024.

Idman.biz