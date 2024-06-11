Araz-Nakhchivan falling leaves one after another - 13 footballs sent

Araz-Nakhchivan have parted ways with several players whose contracts have expired.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of the Premier League has sent Abdulla Rzayev and Ilgar Alekperov, whose lease contract has expired, to the Sabah camp.

Also, no new agreement was signed with Semir Bukvic, Numan Kurdic, Turan Manafov, Zamiq Aliyev, Axel Ngando, Tural Bayramli, Ismail Azzaui, Mohammed Kadiri, Elvis Mashike, Nijat Suleymanov and Orkhan Aliyev.

It should be noted that Christian Avram, Vadim Abdullayev, Nuno Rodrigues, Igor Ribeiro, Vanderson Melo, Elchin Mustafayev, Ramin Nasirli, Micho, Kuzmanovich, Tarlan Ahmadov, Urfan Abbasov, Ulvu Isgandarov and Omar Buludov are still wearing the jersey of Araz-Nakhchivan in the new season.

Idman.biz