On the eve of the start of EURO-2024, the Czech national team suffered a loss.

Idman.biz reports that the press service of the Czech Football Federation released information about this.

It was reported that Michal Sadilek fell while riding a bicycle. As a result, the 25-year-old midfielder, who injured his knee, had to leave the team.

It should be noted that the Czech national team will face Portugal (June 18), Georgia (June 22) and Turkey (June 26) in Group F.

Idman.biz