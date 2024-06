The opponents of the Azerbaijan national under-17 women's football team in the 2024/2025 season of the European Championship have been determined.

In the drawing ceremony organized today, Azerbaijan competed against Serbia and Luxembourg in the 5th group of the B League, Idman.biz reports.

After the games, which will be held from July 1 to December 3, the group winners and the best runners-up will qualify for the A League.

