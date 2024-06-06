298th game of Azerbaijan: With the desire of 40th victory in friendly matches

Azerbaijan national team will play their next game tomorrow.

Idman.biz reports that Asadov’s team will test their strength in a friendly match with Albania.

The match to be organized in Hungary will be the 298th test in the history of Azerbaijan. They played their first game on September 17, 1992 in Gurjuani against the Georgian national team and lost 3:6. So far, our team has played 297 matches.

During this period, the team won 60 times, had 78 draws and lost 159 times. The players, who scored 228 goals in the previous 297 matches, conceded 489 balls.

The match, which will be held on a neutral ground, will be the 138th friendly match of the national team. So far, our team has played 137 such matches and won 39. If a victory over Albania is achieved, it will be the jubilee - 40th success in friendly matches. The team that drew 45 times lost 53 times. The team scored 130 goals and released 171 balls.

The Albania match is the 3rd test under the leadership of Arif Asadov. The specialist, who made his debut with a 1:0 victory over Mongolia, witnessed peace in a duel with Bulgaria - 1:1. Asadov's team scored a goal in every match and did not lose.

It should be noted that the friendly match to be held on June 7 will start at 21:00. Albania-Azerbaijan game will be held at Haladas Sport Complex" located in Szombathely, Hungary.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz