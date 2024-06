Zira signed two new players.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, the team signed a 2-year contract with Aydin Bayramov and Elchin Alijanov.

Bayramov previously performed at Sumgayit and Turan Tovuz, while Elchin Alijanov played at Bina, Zagatala and Kapaz clubs.

Idman.biz