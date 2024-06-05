Invitation to 5 internationals of Qarabag - PHOTO

5 foreign players of Qarabag received invitations to national teams.

As Idman.biz reports, this was announced by the press service of the club.

Marko Jankovic and Marko Vesovic have been called up to the national team of Montenegro. Luka Gugeshashvili was invited to the Georgian national team.

Yassine Benzia was among those called up to the Algerian national team. Patrick Andrade was called to the camp of Cape Verde.

It should be noted that Georgia, where Luka was invited, will compete in the final stage of EURO-2024.

Idman.biz