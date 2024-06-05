Azerbaijan is to face Bulgaria

The European mini-football championship, held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, continues.

Idman.biz reports that the 1/8 final games will be held today.

The national team of Azerbaijan will face Bulgaria. Having won three victories in the group, Elshad Guliyev's team will appear to continue the streak. If our team wins, it will clarify relations with the winner of the Kazakhstan-Slovenia pair in the quarter-finals.

European Championship

1/8 finals

June 5

19:30. Azerbaijan - Bulgaria

It should be noted that Guliyev's team won 3:0 against Belgium, 2:1 against Italy, and 3:1 against France.

Idman.biz