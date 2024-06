The new president of the Italian Inter has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Giuseppe Marotta was appointed to this position.

Before his appointment, he worked as the CEO of the A series representative. Some time ago, the owner of Inter also changed. The Chinese Suning Group holding, which could not pay its loans on time, had to give the Milan club to the US Oaktree fund.

It should be noted that Inter won the title of Italian champion in the season that ended.

