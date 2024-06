Zira parted ways with Vladyslav Kulach.

This was announced by the press service of the representative of Baku, Idman.biz reports.

It was reported that the contract signed between the Ukrainian striker and the club has ended.

It should be noted that Kulach was transferred to Zira in January 2023. He scored 5 goals in 34 games in the Premier League.

Idman.biz