Italian national football player Giorgio Scalvini will miss EURO-2024.

Idman.biz reports that this was caused by the injury of the central defender of Atalanta.

A new player was called to the team instead of the 29-year-old player. Juventus defender Federico Gatti has joined the national team.

It should be noted that Scalvini scored 2 goals in 44 matches of the season.

Idman.biz