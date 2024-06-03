The meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee of kicks off

The next meeting of the Executive Committee of AFFA will be held today.

Idman.biz reports that the meeting will be organized in the institution's administrative building.

AFFA will discuss a number of important issues. Some decisions will be taken at the meeting.

1. Discussion on the AFFA budget for 2024

2. Discussions on AFFA's strategy and children's football

3. Discussion on the issue of the head coach of the national teams for the lower age group

4. Discussion of the current situation in the 1st and 2nd League

5. Allocation of appropriate assistance to Gabala IC

6. Other matters.

It should be noted that the event will start at 10:00.

Idman.biz