The referee appointments for the final match of the Azerbaijan Cup have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the match was assigned to Ravan Hamzazade.

The VAR referee in the game will be Ingilab Mammadov.

June 2

20:00: Qarabag - Zire

Judges: Ravan Hamzazade, Namig Huseynov, Muslim Aliyev, Kamal Umudlu

Reserve assistant referee: Eyyub Ibrahimov

VAR: Ingilab Mammadov

AVAR: Kamran Bayramov

RESERVED VAR: Rauf Allahverdiyev

Judge-inspector: Asim Khudiyev

"Liv Bona Dea Arena"

Idman.biz