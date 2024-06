Barcelona shared a post about its arch-rival Real.

Idman.biz reports that the winning of the Champions League by the representative of Madrid did not go unnoticed by the Catalans.

Barcelona congratulated on the 15th time lifting the trophy in Europe's strongest club tournament.

It should be noted that the Royal Club defeated Borussia Dortmund with a score of 2:0 in the final held at the Wembley stadium in London.

Idman.biz