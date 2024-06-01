Europe's eyes on Wembley: Real or Borussia?

The final match of the Champions League will be held today.

Idman.biz reports that the decisive match of the season will take place at the Wembley stadium in London.

Real will face Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish giant, the club with the most titles in the Champions League, will try to win the 15th title. The representative of Dortmund, who is one step away from the 2nd cup, intends to become the strongest in Europe again after 27 years by defeating the favorite of the final.

It should be noted that the winner of the match will also be the opponent of Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

Champions League

The final

June 1

23:00. Borussia D - Real

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)

London. Wembley stadium

Idman.biz