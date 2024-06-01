1 June 2024
Europe's eyes on Wembley: Real or Borussia?

1 June 2024 11:25
The final match of the Champions League will be held today.

Idman.biz reports that the decisive match of the season will take place at the Wembley stadium in London.

Real will face Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish giant, the club with the most titles in the Champions League, will try to win the 15th title. The representative of Dortmund, who is one step away from the 2nd cup, intends to become the strongest in Europe again after 27 years by defeating the favorite of the final.

It should be noted that the winner of the match will also be the opponent of Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

Champions League
The final
June 1
23:00. Borussia D - Real
Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)
London. Wembley stadium

