25 players in the Azerbaijan national team

Azerbaijan U-21 team squad has been announced.
This was announced by the press service of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.
Our team, coached by Samir Aliyev, will face Slovakia on June 7 in Bratislava, and Bulgaria on June 11 in Baku. The U-21 team, which will start training on June 1, will travel to Bratislava on June 5 and return a day after the match against Slovakia.
Qarabag players will join the national team on June 3 after the final game of the Azerbaijan Cup.
It should be noted that the Slovakia-Azerbaijan match will start at Senec Training Center at 20:30 Baku time, and the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria match will start at Liv Bona Dea Arena at 20:00.
|
NAME
|
CLUB
|
1
|
Amin Ramazanov
|
Qarabag
|
2
|
Khayal Farzullayev
|
Sumgayit
|
3
|
Yusif Imanov
|
Sabah
|
4
|
Suleyman Damadayev
|
Shamakhi
|
5
|
Ibrahim Ramazanov
|
Gabala
|
6
|
Seymur Mammadov
|
Sabah
|
7
|
Jalal Huseynov
|
Arda Kardzali (Bulgaria)
|
8
|
Eshqin Ahmadov
|
Gabala
|
9
|
Abdulla Rzayev
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
10
|
Rufat Ahmadov
|
Kapaz
|
11
|
Rufat Abbasov
|
Neftchi
|
12
|
Mirali Ahmadov
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
13
|
Mahir Hasanov
|
Kapaz
|
14
|
Gurban Safarov
|
Shamakhi
|
15
|
Samir Muharramli
|
Shamakhi
|
16
|
Elcan Abilov
|
Neftchi
|
17
|
Ramin Nasirli
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
18
|
Khayal Aliyev
|
Sabah
|
19
|
Murad Valiyev
|
Nomme United (Estonia)
|
20
|
Farid Yusifli
|
Turan Tovuz
|
21
|
Shahin Shahniyarov
|
Gabala
|
22
|
Zeynaddin Abdurahmanov
|
Sabail
|
23
|
Samir Abdullayev
|
Sabail
|
24
|
Aghadadash Salyansky
|
Neftchi
|
25
|
Nariman Akhundzada
|
Qarabag
Idman.biz