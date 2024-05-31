31 May 2024
25 players in the Azerbaijan national team

Football
News
31 May 2024 17:11
19
Azerbaijan U-21 team squad has been announced.

This was announced by the press service of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

Our team, coached by Samir Aliyev, will face Slovakia on June 7 in Bratislava, and Bulgaria on June 11 in Baku. The U-21 team, which will start training on June 1, will travel to Bratislava on June 5 and return a day after the match against Slovakia.

Qarabag players will join the national team on June 3 after the final game of the Azerbaijan Cup.

It should be noted that the Slovakia-Azerbaijan match will start at Senec Training Center at 20:30 Baku time, and the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria match will start at Liv Bona Dea Arena at 20:00.

NAME

CLUB

1

Amin Ramazanov

Qarabag

2

Khayal Farzullayev

Sumgayit

3

Yusif Imanov

Sabah

4

Suleyman Damadayev

Shamakhi

5

Ibrahim Ramazanov

Gabala

6

Seymur Mammadov

Sabah

7

Jalal Huseynov

Arda Kardzali (Bulgaria)

8

Eshqin Ahmadov

Gabala

9

Abdulla Rzayev

Araz-Nakhchivan

10

Rufat Ahmadov

Kapaz

11

Rufat Abbasov

Neftchi

12

Mirali Ahmadov

Araz-Nakhchivan

13

Mahir Hasanov

Kapaz

14

Gurban Safarov

Shamakhi

15

Samir Muharramli

Shamakhi

16

Elcan Abilov

Neftchi

17

Ramin Nasirli

Araz-Nakhchivan

18

Khayal Aliyev

Sabah

19

Murad Valiyev

Nomme United (Estonia)

20

Farid Yusifli

Turan Tovuz

21

Shahin Shahniyarov

Gabala

22

Zeynaddin Abdurahmanov

Sabail

23

Samir Abdullayev

Sabail

24

Aghadadash Salyansky

Neftchi

25

Nariman Akhundzada

Qarabag

Idman.biz

