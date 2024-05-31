25 players in the Azerbaijan national team

Azerbaijan U-21 team squad has been announced.

This was announced by the press service of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

Our team, coached by Samir Aliyev, will face Slovakia on June 7 in Bratislava, and Bulgaria on June 11 in Baku. The U-21 team, which will start training on June 1, will travel to Bratislava on June 5 and return a day after the match against Slovakia.

Qarabag players will join the national team on June 3 after the final game of the Azerbaijan Cup.

It should be noted that the Slovakia-Azerbaijan match will start at Senec Training Center at 20:30 Baku time, and the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria match will start at Liv Bona Dea Arena at 20:00.

NAME CLUB 1 Amin Ramazanov Qarabag 2 Khayal Farzullayev Sumgayit 3 Yusif Imanov Sabah 4 Suleyman Damadayev Shamakhi 5 Ibrahim Ramazanov Gabala 6 Seymur Mammadov Sabah 7 Jalal Huseynov Arda Kardzali (Bulgaria) 8 Eshqin Ahmadov Gabala 9 Abdulla Rzayev Araz-Nakhchivan 10 Rufat Ahmadov Kapaz 11 Rufat Abbasov Neftchi 12 Mirali Ahmadov Araz-Nakhchivan 13 Mahir Hasanov Kapaz 14 Gurban Safarov Shamakhi 15 Samir Muharramli Shamakhi 16 Elcan Abilov Neftchi 17 Ramin Nasirli Araz-Nakhchivan 18 Khayal Aliyev Sabah 19 Murad Valiyev Nomme United (Estonia) 20 Farid Yusifli Turan Tovuz 21 Shahin Shahniyarov Gabala 22 Zeynaddin Abdurahmanov Sabail 23 Samir Abdullayev Sabail 24 Aghadadash Salyansky Neftchi 25 Nariman Akhundzada Qarabag

Idman.biz