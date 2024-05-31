31 May 2024
EN

Qarabag's dreaming of 8th cup, Zira seeks first

Football
News
31 May 2024 12:10
3
Qarabag's dreaming of 8th cup, Zira seeks first

Only one of the two finalists of the Azerbaijan Cup has won this title before.

Qarabag is the winner of the competition 7 times, Idman.biz reports.

Aghdam club is the absolute record holder of winning the Azerbaijan Cup. The regional representative will try to increase the gap with the others by updating their record.

Zira has a chance to win the first cup in their history. If the Baku club succeeds, it will go down in history as the 10th team to win the competition.

Thus, 9 clubs have won the title since 1992: Qarabag - 7, Neftchi - 6, Kapaz - 4, Khazar Lankaran, Baku - 3, Keshla (now Shamakhi), Gabala - 2, Inshaatchi B, Shafa - 1.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Qarabag pre-final decision
12:41
Football

Qarabag pre-final decision

This was announced by the PFL press service
Araz-Nakhchivan extend contract with 6 players
11:56
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan extend contract with 6 players

The official website of the club published information about this
Farrukh Mahmudov: "I take pride"
11:42
Football

Farrukh Mahmudov: "I take pride"

These opinions belong to the chief executive director Farrukh Mahmudov
Neftchi parted ways with Farrukh Mahmudov
11:31
Football

Neftchi parted ways with Farrukh Mahmudov

White and blacks released a statement about this
Azerbaijan Cup: Goal record
10:45
Football

Azerbaijan Cup: Goal record

The last time more goals were scored was in the 2007/08 season
Kazakhstan set to play against Azerbaijan without a head coach - REASON
10:01
Football

Kazakhstan set to play against Azerbaijan without a head coach - REASON

Information about this was released by the Kazakh press

Most read

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team
29 May 15:04
Football

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team

The Palestinian team will face Lebanon on June 6 and Australia on June 11
Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year - PHOTO
29 May 10:02
Football

Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year - PHOTO

Best Coach of the Year: Xabi Alonso
Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad
29 May 16:15
Football

Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

29 football players were included in the list
14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest
30 May 15:48
Wrestling

14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest

The participants of the wrestling ranking series tournament to be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, have been determined