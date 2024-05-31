Qarabag's dreaming of 8th cup, Zira seeks first

Only one of the two finalists of the Azerbaijan Cup has won this title before.

Qarabag is the winner of the competition 7 times, Idman.biz reports.

Aghdam club is the absolute record holder of winning the Azerbaijan Cup. The regional representative will try to increase the gap with the others by updating their record.

Zira has a chance to win the first cup in their history. If the Baku club succeeds, it will go down in history as the 10th team to win the competition.

Thus, 9 clubs have won the title since 1992: Qarabag - 7, Neftchi - 6, Kapaz - 4, Khazar Lankaran, Baku - 3, Keshla (now Shamakhi), Gabala - 2, Inshaatchi B, Shafa - 1.

Idman.biz