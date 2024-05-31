Azerbaijan is to face Turkiye

The Azerbaijan women's national football team will play their next game today.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan will face Turkiye in the qualifying round of the European Championship.

The match of the III round of the B League group I will take place in Erzincan. Having collected one point in the previous two rounds, the team led by Siyasat Asgarov will fight for the first victory.

It should be noted that our national team will play its next game on June 4. Asgarov’s team will host Turkiye.

EURO-2025 qualifying round

B league, group I

May 31,

21:00. Turkiye - Azerbaijan

Referee: Alexandra Collin (France)

Erzincan 13 Şubat Stadium

1 Switzerland 2 2 0 0 7-1 6 2 Turkiye 2 1 0 1 3-4 3 3 Hungary 2 0 1 1 2-3 1 4 Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 1-5 1

Idman.biz