The first football player who left "Shamakhi", which qualified for the Azerbaijan Premier League, has been announced.

Idman.biz informs that this was announced by the press service of the representative of the region.

The champion of the I League parted ways with Akpar Valiyev. The agreement with the goalkeeper, whose contract has expired, has not been extended.

It should be noted that Shamakhi returned to the Premier League after a one-year break.

Idman.biz