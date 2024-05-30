Playoff decision from AFFA

The first game of the playoff for playing in the II League of the Azerbaijan Championship was remembered by an unpleasant incident.

Idman.biz reports that AFFA was not indifferent to what happened in the Shafa - Hypers match.

The organization's Disciplinary Committee fined Shafa 150 manats for the use of pyrotechnics by their fans.

The same incident happened before the Turan Tovuz-2 - Kapaz-2 game of the XXXVI round in the Substitutes League. Turan Tovuz-2 was also fined 150 manats due to the use of pyrotechnics by their fans.

Idman.biz