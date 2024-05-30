Last penalties of the season in the Premier League

A meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee was held.

As Idman.biz reports, the meeting discussed what happened in the last - XXXVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

In the game Zira - Sabail 4 players received yellow cards, each club was fined 700 manats. After the match ended, the club lost 1500 manats due to the use of pyrotechnics by the fans of Zira. Sabail football player Valdemar Almeida, who received a red card for the second yellow card, was suspended for 1 game, the guests were fined 500 manats.

In the match between Sumgait and Gabala, the visiting club whose 4 players received yellow cards will have to pay 700 manats. The home team's translator, Shahin Abdullayev, received a red card for delaying the resumption of the game and was suspended for 2 matches, Sumgayit was fined 1,000 manats. Sumgayit lost 800 manats due to outsiders entering the field after the match.

After the Turan Tovuz - Kapaz match ended, the representative of Tovuz was fined 800 manats for entering the field by outsiders.

Idman.biz