Sabail extended the contract with head coach Shahin Diniyev.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Baku club.

The decision on this was made by the Supervisory Board of the representative of the Premier League. A new 1-year contract was signed with Diniyev.

It should be noted that Sabail finished the 2023/24 season of the Premier League on the 7th place.

