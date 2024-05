Araz-Nakhchivan made their next move.

This was announced by the press service of the Premier League club, Idman.biz reports.

They agreed with Omer Buludov. The wing defender who is a student of Neftchi will work for the success of red-whites in the coming year. The 26-year-old football player was in the team of Neftchi from 2017 to the end of the current season.

It should be noted that Araz-Nakhchivan signed a contract with Urfan Abbasov and Ulvi Isgandarov today.

Idman.biz