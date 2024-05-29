29 May 2024
EN

Juninho: "We want to end the season with a golden double"

Football
News
29 May 2024 16:42
16
Juninho: "We want to end the season with a golden double"

"I am happy to have won this award."

Qarabag football player Olavio Juninho told Idman.biz this.

The 28-year-old Brazilian striker commented on being awarded the best scorer award of the season in the Azerbaijan Premier League. According to the South American forward, scoring 20 goals is not only his work: "All my teammates helped me get this award. Of course, I am also grateful to our head coach and staff."

Juninho also spoke about the final meeting of the Azerbaijan Cup with Zira, which will be held on June 2: "The championship is over and we have made our title official. But there are still a few days ahead. Our training continues. Of course, we want to end the season with a golden double. We will try to do it. Our opponent also had a good season. The fact that they finished second in the championship and qualified for the final of the cup shows how successful they are as a team. This shows that our work in the final will not be easy. However, our main goal is to win. We will prepare well and go into this game with maximum attention."

It should be noted that the final match of the Azerbaijan Cup will take place on June 2 at Liv Bona Dea Arena.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Decision regarding Shahin Diniyev from Sabail
18:10
Football

Decision regarding Shahin Diniyev from Sabail

This was announced by the press service of the Baku club
Hannover call Qarabag player for trial
17:53
Football

Hannover call Qarabag player for trial

He is currently in the camp of this club
5th time in a row - PRESENTATION
17:34
Football

5th time in a row - PRESENTATION

This week we take a look at the teams in Group D
3rd transfer from Araz-Nakhchivan
17:10
Football

3rd transfer from Araz-Nakhchivan

They agreed with Omer Buludov
Hans-Dieter Flick appointed to Barcelona
16:59
Football

Hans-Dieter Flick appointed to Barcelona

This was announced by the press service of the Spanish club
Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad
16:15
Football

Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

29 football players were included in the list

Most read

Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!
27 May 09:18
Football

Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!

Galatasaray became the champion of the 2023/2024 season in the Turkish Super League

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO
28 May 12:10
Football

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO

The news, which gave a big "explosion" effect, was deleted after a few hours
Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United
27 May 13:49
Football

Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United

He fears of being sacked despite the FA Cup
Azerbaijan national team to participate in the European Championship
27 May 12:22
Football

Azerbaijan national team to participate in the European Championship

Head coach Elshad Guliyev has sent an invitation to 18 players for the European Championship to be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina