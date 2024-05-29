Juninho: "We want to end the season with a golden double"

"I am happy to have won this award."

Qarabag football player Olavio Juninho told Idman.biz this.

The 28-year-old Brazilian striker commented on being awarded the best scorer award of the season in the Azerbaijan Premier League. According to the South American forward, scoring 20 goals is not only his work: "All my teammates helped me get this award. Of course, I am also grateful to our head coach and staff."

Juninho also spoke about the final meeting of the Azerbaijan Cup with Zira, which will be held on June 2: "The championship is over and we have made our title official. But there are still a few days ahead. Our training continues. Of course, we want to end the season with a golden double. We will try to do it. Our opponent also had a good season. The fact that they finished second in the championship and qualified for the final of the cup shows how successful they are as a team. This shows that our work in the final will not be easy. However, our main goal is to win. We will prepare well and go into this game with maximum attention."

It should be noted that the final match of the Azerbaijan Cup will take place on June 2 at Liv Bona Dea Arena.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz