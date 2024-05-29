AFFA punishes two head coaches

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting.

Idman.biz reports that the institution has made a decision regarding two head coaches.

After the match between Gabala and Azart in the U-14 League, the head coach of the guests Sakhavat Aghazade insulted the referees. Because of this, the coach was suspended for 3 games.

Shahruz Mustafayev, the suspended coach of the guests in the match between Sumgayit and Gabala held in the U-15 League, made unethical statements to the referees during the game. 5 games were added to his suspension.

In the match between Shirvansaray and Astara held in the U-14 League, the guest's official Kahraman Mirzayev was expelled from the technical zone with a red card for insulting his player Yusif Gurbanov. He was suspended for 5 games.

Idman.biz