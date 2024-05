Araz-Nakhchivan signed a new contract with their head coach Elmar Bakhshiyev.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, the term of the agreement is 1 year.

The specialist will coach the red-whites in the 2024/25 season.

It should be noted that the head coach of Araz-Nakhchivan was Elmar Bakhshiyev in the last 7 games of the completed season.

