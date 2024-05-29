101 in Turan Tovuz

Turan Tovuz played 79 games under the leadership of head coach Aykhan Abbasov.

Idman.biz reports that the Western club won 27 victories during this period.

Under the leadership of Abbasov, the Tovuz players, who drew 19 times, lost 33 times. In this period, the team, which reached 101 goals, released 110 balls.

23 wins, 18 draws and 31 losses were recorded in 72 matches in two Premier League seasons. Turan Tovuz, who scored 89 balls, missed 102.

The representative of the region, who has 4 victories in 7 matches in the Azerbaijan Cup, has drawn 1 and lost 2 times. The team scored 12 goals and missed 8 balls.

It should be noted that Turan Tovuz, which took the 6th place in the championship in both seasons, stopped in the cup first in the semi-finals, this time in the 1/8 finals.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz