The Spanish club is back from the dead

The Spanish club Cadiz escaped the tragedy at the last moment.

Idman.biz reports that there was a malfunction in the engine of the plane on which the representative of Seville was going to Salvador for a friendly match.

The airliner was forced to make an emergency landing just 10 minutes after takeoff. Although there were no victims of the incident, it is reported that the players and team officials experienced psychological shock.

It should be noted that Cadiz, which finished the season in the 18th place in La Liga, passed to Segunda.

Idman.biz