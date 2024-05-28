Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO

The Brazilian club Fluminense was hacked.

Idman.biz reports that the news about the transfer of Erling Haaland was published on the team's official website.

It was reported that after intense negotiations and a great effort by the management, we are announcing the arrival of the center forward: "It will be an important step in our attempt to return to the current season."

The news, which gave a big "explosion" effect, was deleted after a few hours.

It should be noted that Fluminense is 17th in the tournament table with 5 points collected in 6 rounds in the current season.

Idman.biz