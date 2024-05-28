The time when Azerbaijan national team will start training camp has been determined

The preparation plan of the Azerbaijani militia has become clear.

Idman.biz reports that the coach of Azerbaijan national team, Arif Asadov, announced it to the press service of AFFA.

Azerbaijan team, which will play two friendlies in June, will start its training camp on May 30. Azerbaijan team will train with players who finished the season in the first days.

After the three-day training process, the team will be rested. On June 3, Azerbaijan national team will meet again. From that time, the team will start the training camp with the full squad.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team will meet Albania on June 7 and Kazakhstan on June 11. Both matches will be played in Hungary.

