Champions League record holders – LIST

The list of head coaches who have participated in the Champions League finals the most has been announced.

İdman.biz reports that there are 6 specialists who have experienced at least 4 final thrills in the IFFHS table.

Carlo Ancelotti heads the list. This week's final will be the 6th such match for the Italian. Five specialists were happy with 4 successes each.

Coach Nationality Times Finals 1 Carlo Ancelotti Italy 6 Milan 03,05,07, Real Madrid 14,22,24 2 Pep Guardiola Spain 4 Barcelona 09,11, Manchester City 21,23 3 Alex Ferguson Scotland 4 Manchester United 99,08,09,11 4 Marcello Lippi Italy 4 Juventus 96,97,98,03 5 Miguel Muñoz Spain 4 Real Madrid 60,62,64,66 6 Jurgen Klopp Germany 4 Borussia Dortmund 13, Liverpool 18,19,22

Idman.biz