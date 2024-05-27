27 May 2024
Champions League record holders – LIST

27 May 2024 11:21
Champions League record holders – LIST

The list of head coaches who have participated in the Champions League finals the most has been announced.

İdman.biz reports that there are 6 specialists who have experienced at least 4 final thrills in the IFFHS table.

Carlo Ancelotti heads the list. This week's final will be the 6th such match for the Italian. Five specialists were happy with 4 successes each.

Coach

Nationality

Times

Finals

1

Carlo Ancelotti

Italy

6

Milan 03,05,07, Real Madrid 14,22,24

2

Pep Guardiola

Spain

4

Barcelona 09,11, Manchester City 21,23

3

Alex Ferguson

Scotland

4

Manchester United 99,08,09,11

4

Marcello Lippi

Italy

4

Juventus 96,97,98,03

5

Miguel Muñoz

Spain

4

Real Madrid 60,62,64,66

6

Jurgen Klopp

Germany

4

Borussia Dortmund 13, Liverpool 18,19,22

Idman.biz

