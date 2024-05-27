Champions League record holders – LIST

The list of head coaches who have participated in the Champions League finals the most has been announced.
İdman.biz reports that there are 6 specialists who have experienced at least 4 final thrills in the IFFHS table.
Carlo Ancelotti heads the list. This week's final will be the 6th such match for the Italian. Five specialists were happy with 4 successes each.
|
|
Coach
|
Nationality
|
Times
|
Finals
|
1
|
Carlo Ancelotti
|
Italy
|
6
|
Milan 03,05,07, Real Madrid 14,22,24
|
2
|
Pep Guardiola
|
Spain
|
4
|
Barcelona 09,11, Manchester City 21,23
|
3
|
Alex Ferguson
|
Scotland
|
4
|
Manchester United 99,08,09,11
|
4
|
Marcello Lippi
|
Italy
|
4
|
Juventus 96,97,98,03
|
5
|
Miguel Muñoz
|
Spain
|
4
|
Real Madrid 60,62,64,66
|
6
|
Jurgen Klopp
|
Germany
|
4
|
Borussia Dortmund 13, Liverpool 18,19,22
Idman.biz