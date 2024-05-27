27 May 2024
Winter is coming at Gabala

Winter is coming at Gabala

Gabala, which left the Azerbaijan Premier League, has started falling leaves.

As per Idman.biz, one of the players who left the club has already been identified.

Ayyoub Allach said goodbye to the regional representative. The 26-year-old Belgian midfielder announced this on his Instagram account: “I thank everyone for the half-season I spent in Gabala. I am grateful to those who supported me and the team. I mean the staff of the team, coaches, fans and those who are not present. I have always worked hard, put all my strength into games and training. I wish everyone success."

It should be noted that Allach scored 8 goals in his 46 matches in the Premier League.

