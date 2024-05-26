Saudi Arabian club announced its interest in Lunev

Andrey Lunev, the goalkeeper of Qarabag, has become the interest of Al-Fayha.

Idman.biz informs that this was announced by the head coach of the Saudi Arabian club, Vuk Rasovic.

In an interview with the Russian press, the Serbian specialist said that they discussed Lunev's candidacy: "I can say that Andrey is a good goalkeeper. I do not have complete information about the details of the negotiations. We would be happy to see him in Al-Fayha. We have discussed Lunev's candidacy, but nothing is certain yet."

It should be noted that Lunev has been performing in Qarabag since August last year. The Russian goalkeeper's contract with the Agdam club will expire at the end of the season. Although the Azerbaijani champion offered Andrey a new contract, the team did not receive a final answer.

Idman.biz