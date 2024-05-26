The team of our team has been announced

Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-19 football players will participate in a friendly tournament in Tiraspol, Moldova on June 3-11.
Idman.biz informs that the initial team of our national team has been announced.
After the qualifying games, the U-19 players will have a training camp in Baku from May 27 to June 2. In the tournament to be held in Moldova, our team’s opponents will be Kazakhstan, Türkiye and the hosts.
Our U-19 team will face Kazakhstan (U-19), Türkiye (U-20) on June 7, and Moldova (U-19) on June 10. The matches against the Kazakhs and Moldovans will take place at the Sheriff stadium in Tiraspol, and the matches against the turkish players will take place at the Dinamo Stadium in Bender.
|
FIRST & LAST NAME
|
TEAM
|
1. Sadiq Mammadza
|
Sabail
|
2. Nijat Karagözlü
|
Neftchi
|
3. Murad Agamaliyev
|
Sumgayit
|
4. Huseyn Huseynov Turan
|
Tovuz
|
5. Nihad Aliyev
|
Qarabag
|
6. Kanan Feyziyev
|
Sumgayit
|
7. Ravan Garahmadov
|
Zira
|
8. Nadir Orujov
|
Sumgayit
|
9. Vusal Pashayev
|
Sumgayit
|
10. Surkhay Nabiyev
|
Neftchi
|
11. Emil Bunyadzada
|
Qarabag
|
12. Elgun Dunyamaliyev
|
Sabah
|
13. Ilkin Jafarli
|
Sabah
|
14. Ilkin Budagov
|
Gabala
|
15. Gadir Ramazanov
|
Gabala
|
16. Shahin Ibrahimov
|
Sabah
|
17. Sanan Muradli
|
Sumgayit
|
18. Ashraf Alakbarli
|
Qarabag
|
19. Murad Mammadov
|
Neftchi
|
20. Elton Mikayilov
|
Qarabag
|
21. Raul Zeynalli
|
Sabail
|
22. Nihat Ahmadzada
|
Sumgayit
|
23. Niyazi Osmanov
|
Sabah
|
24. Toghrul Tapdigli
|
Sumgayit
Idman.biz