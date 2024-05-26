26 May 2024
EN

The team of our team has been announced

Football
News
26 May 2024 15:01
5
The team of our team has been announced

Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-19 football players will participate in a friendly tournament in Tiraspol, Moldova on June 3-11.

Idman.biz informs that the initial team of our national team has been announced.

After the qualifying games, the U-19 players will have a training camp in Baku from May 27 to June 2. In the tournament to be held in Moldova, our team’s opponents will be Kazakhstan, Türkiye and the hosts.

Our U-19 team will face Kazakhstan (U-19), Türkiye (U-20) on June 7, and Moldova (U-19) on June 10. The matches against the Kazakhs and Moldovans will take place at the Sheriff stadium in Tiraspol, and the matches against the turkish players will take place at the Dinamo Stadium in Bender.

FIRST & LAST NAME

TEAM

1. Sadiq Mammadza

Sabail

2. Nijat Karagözlü

Neftchi

3. Murad Agamaliyev

Sumgayit

4. Huseyn Huseynov Turan

Tovuz

5. Nihad Aliyev

Qarabag

6. Kanan Feyziyev

Sumgayit

7. Ravan Garahmadov

Zira

8. Nadir Orujov

Sumgayit

9. Vusal Pashayev

Sumgayit

10. Surkhay Nabiyev

Neftchi

11. Emil Bunyadzada

Qarabag

12. Elgun Dunyamaliyev

Sabah

13. Ilkin Jafarli

Sabah

14. Ilkin Budagov

Gabala

15. Gadir Ramazanov

Gabala

16. Shahin Ibrahimov

Sabah

17. Sanan Muradli

Sumgayit

18. Ashraf Alakbarli

Qarabag

19. Murad Mammadov

Neftchi

20. Elton Mikayilov

Qarabag

21. Raul Zeynalli

Sabail

22. Nihat Ahmadzada

Sumgayit

23. Niyazi Osmanov

Sabah

24. Toghrul Tapdigli

Sumgayit

Idman.biz

Related news

The prize of the America Cup will be a record
15:44
Football

The prize of the America Cup will be a record

The prize of the America Cup has been announced
Turan Tovuz defender in Panama national team
14:18
Football

Turan Tovuz defender in Panama national team

The defender will take part in the national team's training camp in Spain
Neftchi parted ways with Miodrag Bozovic
12:57
Football

Neftchi parted ways with Miodrag Bozovic

The press service of the club released information about this
Vagif Javadov: "Nariman Akhundzade is not a brilliant football player" - VIDEO
12:28
Football

Vagif Javadov: "Nariman Akhundzade is not a brilliant football player" - VIDEO

"Currently, I don't see players like Abdellah Zoubir, Marko Vesovic, Marko Jankovic, who managed the game"
Anatoliy Nuriyev assessed the incident at the end of the game as normal
11:50
Football

Anatoliy Nuriyev assessed the incident at the end of the game as normal

"We believed that we would qualify for European Cups"
Siyasat Askerov: "Our goal is to resolve our fate in the group for the better" - INTERVIEW
11:16
Football

Siyasat Askerov: "Our goal is to resolve our fate in the group for the better" - INTERVIEW

"If we get good results in the games against Türkiye, our chances will increase"

Most read

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team
25 May 11:15
Football

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team

Prosinecki's students will hold 2 friendly matches in June
Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club
24 May 09:22
Football

Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club

The specialist can be appointed as the head coach of Plymouth
30th title from Azerbaijan national team
25 May 15:32
Wrestling

30th title from Azerbaijan national team

Jale Aliyeva defeated all her opponents in the 57 kg category
Azerbaijan national aerobics team will perform in Japan – PHOTO
23 May 17:23
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan national aerobics team will perform in Japan – PHOTO

The competition, which will start on May 25, will last for two days