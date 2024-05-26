The team of our team has been announced

Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-19 football players will participate in a friendly tournament in Tiraspol, Moldova on June 3-11.

Idman.biz informs that the initial team of our national team has been announced.

After the qualifying games, the U-19 players will have a training camp in Baku from May 27 to June 2. In the tournament to be held in Moldova, our team’s opponents will be Kazakhstan, Türkiye and the hosts.

Our U-19 team will face Kazakhstan (U-19), Türkiye (U-20) on June 7, and Moldova (U-19) on June 10. The matches against the Kazakhs and Moldovans will take place at the Sheriff stadium in Tiraspol, and the matches against the turkish players will take place at the Dinamo Stadium in Bender.

FIRST & LAST NAME TEAM 1. Sadiq Mammadza Sabail 2. Nijat Karagözlü Neftchi 3. Murad Agamaliyev Sumgayit 4. Huseyn Huseynov Turan Tovuz 5. Nihad Aliyev Qarabag 6. Kanan Feyziyev Sumgayit 7. Ravan Garahmadov Zira 8. Nadir Orujov Sumgayit 9. Vusal Pashayev Sumgayit 10. Surkhay Nabiyev Neftchi 11. Emil Bunyadzada Qarabag 12. Elgun Dunyamaliyev Sabah 13. Ilkin Jafarli Sabah 14. Ilkin Budagov Gabala 15. Gadir Ramazanov Gabala 16. Shahin Ibrahimov Sabah 17. Sanan Muradli Sumgayit 18. Ashraf Alakbarli Qarabag 19. Murad Mammadov Neftchi 20. Elton Mikayilov Qarabag 21. Raul Zeynalli Sabail 22. Nihat Ahmadzada Sumgayit 23. Niyazi Osmanov Sabah 24. Toghrul Tapdigli Sumgayit

