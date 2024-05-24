AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the PFL press service.

At the meeting, the events of the XXXV round of the Azerbaijan Premier League were discussed and relevant decisions were made.

Ganja club was fined 1,000 manats due to massive insults directed at the referees and the opponent by the fans of the home team in the Kapaz - Zira game.

After the match between Qarabag and Turan Tovuz, the owner of the stadium was fined 500 manats for entering Zone 1 without accreditation.

In the match between Gabala and Araz-Nakhchivan, the visiting club whose 5 players received yellow cards will pay 700 manats.

Idman.biz