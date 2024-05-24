24 May 2024
EN

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting

Football
News
24 May 2024 14:09
11
AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the PFL press service.

At the meeting, the events of the XXXV round of the Azerbaijan Premier League were discussed and relevant decisions were made.
Ganja club was fined 1,000 manats due to massive insults directed at the referees and the opponent by the fans of the home team in the Kapaz - Zira game.

After the match between Qarabag and Turan Tovuz, the owner of the stadium was fined 500 manats for entering Zone 1 without accreditation.

In the match between Gabala and Araz-Nakhchivan, the visiting club whose 5 players received yellow cards will pay 700 manats.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan championship playoffs are in uncertainty
16:42
Football

Azerbaijan championship playoffs are in uncertainty

This decision will be announced after it is clarified
Lunev’s salary at Qarabag confirmed
15:50
Football

Lunev’s salary at Qarabag confirmed

Andrey Lunev’s income at Qarabag has been revealed
Vagif Javadov: "Even if Sumgayit does not go to the European Cup, there is no need to turn it into a tragedy"
15:18
Football

Vagif Javadov: "Even if Sumgayit does not go to the European Cup, there is no need to turn it into a tragedy"

"I believe that Sumgayit will overcome this difficulty"
AFFA official at the Greece-Montenegro game
14:46
Football

AFFA official at the Greece-Montenegro game

This was announced by the press service of the national association
STATEMENT from Anatoly Ponomaryov about Musa Gurbanli's Djurgardens career - VIDEO
14:33
Football

STATEMENT from Anatoly Ponomaryov about Musa Gurbanli's Djurgardens career - VIDEO

"We are talking with my son and his friends"
The FIFA referee was sent to the Regional League
13:57
Football

The FIFA referee was sent to the Regional League

This was announced by the press service of AFFA

Most read

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024
22 May 15:21
Football

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024

The 25-year-old player is one of three goalkeepers in the running for a transfer to Germany
Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul
22 May 17:13
Football

Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul

The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee
Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”
23 May 16:10
Football

Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”

Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads the table
Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win
23 May 09:43
Football

Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win

“I don't understand the thing about being judged by trophies”