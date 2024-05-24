Final predictions: Neftchi, Zira, or ... - ANALYSIS

The last round of the 2023/24 season in the Azerbaijan Premier League will start Sabah.

Idman.biz reports that although the last game day of the XXXVI round and the season is formal, Sabah 's matches will be decisive for 4 clubs.



At least two of the teams that will join Qarabag both in the first three and in the European cups will be known after Sabah 's meetings.



Four Contenders for Two Medals

The 2nd and 3rd place winners will be announced on the first day of the tour. There are 4 contenders for silver and bronze awards. Currently, Neftchi with 56 points is ranked second. Miodrag Bojovic's team is one point ahead of Zira and Sabah. The advantage in individual games made Rashad Sadygov's team third. Sabah is 4th, while Sumgayit is 5th on the eve of the last round, one point behind. As you can see, 4 team ambassadors won two medals.



What will Happen Sabah?

The most interesting match of the day will take place in Neftchi Arena. Last season's silver and bronze medalists will face each other in a face-to-face duel. The second-ranked Neftchi will meet with Sabah, which is only one point ahead. The other two contenders will face relatively easy tests. Zira will host Sabail and Sumgayit will host Gabala. In both matches, the last trip of the season for the guests is formal.



What do Private Games Say?

A difference of only 2 points between the four teams makes it possible for 2 or even 3 teams to end the season with the same points. Therefore, the results of the applicants in their personal games are of interest. Neftchi is better than Zira (7 points - 4 points), behind Sumgayit (4 points - 7 points). Zira surpasses both Sabah (9 points - 3 points) and Sumgayit (6 points - 3 points). In the duels of the last two teams, Baku is ahead (9 points - 3 points). In the matches between Sabah and Neftchi, which were the last matches left, the latter got 2 points, and last season's vice-champion got 5 points.



The Road to Europe

The final round is also decisive in terms of qualifying for the European Cup. Sabah 's meetings will open the way for two, maybe three teams to Europe. Apart from Zira, if any team takes the 5th place, that is, if it lags behind the others, it will be excluded from Europe. If the settlement club is the last in the quartet, it will be determined that the 2nd-3rd places will participate in the European Cup. The final qualification will depend on the final of the cup. Which tournament the teams go to depends on Zira and the final. If Zira takes the 2nd place, it will secure its place in the Europa League without waiting for the final. The other two teams will go to the Conference League. If Sadygov's team fails to finish second, it will be determined that the third place will go to the Conference League. Then he will find the owner of the tickets for the Europa League and the Conference League in the last match of the cup.



27 Options in 25

There are 27 possible outcomes for the three-match tie-break on May 25. Neftchi will win the silver medal in 13 of them. Zira and Sabah will take 6 places each, and Sumgayit will take 2 places.

Bronze chances are more in Zira - 9 options. Neftchi will be third with 8 cases, Sabah and Sumgayit with 5 cases each.



All possible options:

✅ If Neftchi defeat Sabah, Zira defeat Sabail, Sumgayit defeat Gabala

2. Neftchi - 59

3. Zira - 58

4. Sumgayit - 57

5. Sabah- 55

✅ If Neftchi defeat Sabah, Zira defeat Sabail, Sumgayit - Gabala draw

2. Neftchi - 59

3. Zira - 58

4. Sabah- 55

5. Sumgayit - 55

✅ If Neftchi defeat Sabah, Zira defeat Sabail, Sumgayit lose against Gabala

2. Neftchi - 59

3. Zira - 58

4. Sabah- 55

5. Sumgayit - 54

✅ If Neftchi defeat Sabah, Zira - Sabail draw with, Sumgayit defeat Gabala

2. Neftchi - 59

3. Sumgayit - 57

4. Zira - 56

5. Sabah- 55

✅If Neftchi defeat Sabah, Zira - Sabail draw with, Sumgayit - Gabala draw with

2. Neftchi - 59

3. Zira - 56

4. Sabah- 55

5. Sumgayit - 55

✅ If Neftchi defeat Sabah, Zira - Sabail draw with, Sumgayit lose against Gabala

2. Neftchi - 59

3. Zira - 56

4. Sabah- 55

5. Sumgayit - 54

✅ If Neftchi defeat Sabah, if Zira lose against Sabail, if Sumgayit defeat Gabala

2. Neftchi - 59

3. Sumgayit - 57

4. Zira - 55

5. Sabah- 55

✅ If Neftchi defeat Sabah, Zira lose against Sabail, Sumgayit - Gabala draw with

2. Neftchi - 59

3. Zira - 55

4. Sabah- 55

5. Sumgayit - 55

✅ If Neftchi defeat Sabah, Zira lose against Sabail, Sumgayit lose against Gabala

2. Neftchi - 59

3. Zira - 55

4. Sabah- 55

5. Sumgayit - 54

✅ If Neftchi - Sabah draw with, Zira defeat Sabail, Sumgayit defeat Gabala

2. Zira - 58

3. Sumgayit - 57

4. Neftchi - 57

5. Sabah- 56

✅ If Neftchi - Sabah draw with, Zira defeat Sabail, Sumgayit - Gabala draw with

2. Zira - 58

3. Neftchi - 57

4. Sabah- 56

5. Sumgayit - 55

✅ If Neftchi - Sabah draw with, Zira defeat Sabail, Sumgayit lose against Gabala

2. Zira - 58

3. Neftchi - 57

4. Sabah- 56

5. Sumgayit - 54

✅ If Neftchi - Sabah draw, Zira - Sabail draw, Sumgayit defeat Gabala

2. Sumgayit - 57

3. Neftchi - 57

4. Zira - 56

5. Sabah- 56

✅If Neftchi - Sabah draw, Zira - Sabail draw, Sumgayit - Gabala draw

2. Neftchi - 57

3. Zira - 56

4. Sabah- 56

5. Sumgayit - 55

✅ If Neftchi - Sabah draw, Zira - Sabail draw, Sumgayit loses to Gabala

2. Neftchi - 57

3. Zira - 56

4. Sabah- 56

5. Sumgayit - 54

✅ If Neftchi - Sabah draw, Zira loses to Sabail, Sumgayit defeated Gabala

2. Sumgayit - 57

3. Neftchi - 57

4. Sabah- 56

5. Zira - 55

✅ If Neftchi - Sabah draw, Zira lose against Sabail, Sumgayit - Gabala draw

2. Neftchi - 57

3. Sabah- 56

4. Zira - 55

5. Sumgayit - 55

✅ If Neftchi - Sabah draw, Zira lose against Sabail, Sumgayit lose against Gabala

2. Neftchi - 57

3. Sabah- 56

4. Zira - 55

5. Sumgayit - 54

✅ If Neftchi loses against Sabah, if Zira defeat Sabail, if Sumgayit defeat Gabala

2. Zira - 58

3. Sabah- 58

4. Sumgayit - 57

5. Oilman - 56

✅ If Neftchi loses against Sabah, Zira defeat Sabail, Sumgayit - Gabala draw

2. Zira - 58

3. Sabah- 58

4. Neftchi - 56

5. Sumgayit - 55

✅ If Neftchi loses against Sabah, if Zira wins against Sabail, if Sumgayit lose against Gabala

2. Zira - 58

3. Sabah- 58

4. Neftchi - 56

5. Sumgayit - 54

✅ If Neftchi loses to Sabah, Zira - Sabail draw with, Sumgayit wins Gabala

2. Sabah- 58

3. Sumgayit - 57

4. Neftchi - 56

5. Zira - 56

✅ If Neftchi loses to Sabah, Zira - Sabail draw, Sumgayit - Gabala draw

2. Sabah- 58

3. Neftchi - 56

4. Zira - 56

5. Sumgayit - 55

✅ If Neftchi loses to Sabah, Zira - Sabail draw, Sumgayit loses to Gabala

2. Sabah- 58

3. Neftchi - 56

4. Zira - 56

5. Sumgayit - 54

✅ If Neftchi loses to Sabah, if Zira loses to Sabail, if Sumgayit wins against Gabala

2. Sabah- 58

3. Sumgayit - 57

4. Neftchi - 56

5. Zira - 55

✅ If Neftchi loses to Sabah, Zira loses to Sabail, Sumgayit - Gabala draw

2. Sabah- 58

3. Neftchi - 56

4. Zira - 55

5. Sumgayit - 55

✅ If Neftchi loses to Sabah, Zira loses to Sabail, Sumgayit loses to Gabala

2. Sabah- 58

3. Neftchi - 56

4. Zira - 55

5. Sumgayit - 54



Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz