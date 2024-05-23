23 May 2024
LKS head coach got sacked

Football
News
23 May 2024 16:44
LKS head coach got sacked

LKS, where the football player of the Azerbaijan national team Rahil Mammadov wears jersey, is left without a head coach.

Idman.biz reports that the team coach said goodbye to Marcin Matysiak.

This was caused by the 40-year-old specialist's unwillingness to stay at LKS, which was relegated to the lower division.

Matysiak led LKS to only 13 games in the Polish championship. The team won 3 of these matches and drew 2. He lost in 8 other matches.

It should be noted that LKS is last with 21 points after 33 rounds and will play in the lower league next season. Mammadov's team will host Stal Mielec in the last round.

