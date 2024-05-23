23 May 2024
Tickets for the awarding ceremony of Qarabag are on sale - PRICE

23 May 2024 13:41
Tickets for the last game of the season in the Azerbaijan Premier League are on sale.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the national champion Qarabag.

The tickets for the away match of the XXXVI round of the Aghdam representative against Araz-Nakhchivan were put on sale online from 12:00 today. Ticket prices vary according to sectors. Behind-the-door and corner sectors are 3 manats, central sectors are 7 manats, and VIP tickets are 15 manats.

Tickets will be available online today at iticket.az, as well as at the box office of Azersun Arena on the day of the game. The gates will open for fans 90 minutes before the start of the match.

It should be noted that the match between Araz-Nakhchivan and Qarabag to be held on May 26 will start at 19:30. After the meeting, the awarding ceremony of the champion and top scorer will take place.

Idman.biz

