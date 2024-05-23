Montenegrin Midfielder at Neftchi

One of the players that Neftchi will sign in the summer transfer window has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the Montenegrin press.

Edvin Kuc, who wears the jersey of the national team of this country, will continue his career at Neftchi. An agreement has been reached regarding the transfer of the 30-year-old midfielder. Edvin wore the shirt of Balkani club in Kosovo for the last 5 years.

It should be noted that Kuc scored 3 goals in 5 games for the Montenegrin national team.

Idman.biz