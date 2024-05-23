40th title, 10th club: Final report

The statistics of the final match of the Europa League between Atalanta and Bayer have been published.

“Atalanta won their first major European trophy and second top level trophy overall after the Italian Cup in 1963.

Atalanta became the first Italian team to win the UEFA Cup/Europa League since Parma in 1999.

Atalanta who debutted in major European competitions on 4 September 1963 (vs Sporting 2-0), took 60 years 261 days for reaching later, they their first-ever European final. It's the longest wait between first game and first final in UEFA competitions history.

It is 40th European trophy won by an Italian side.

Atalanta became 10th Italian team to win a major European trophy, after: Milan (14 trophies), Juventus (8), Inter (6), Parma (4), Lazio, Roma (both 2), Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Napoli (1 each).

Gian Piero Gasperini finally won the first trophy of his coaching career, at the age of 66 years 117 days.

An Italian team has won a European title with an Italian coach for the first time since Carlo Ancelotti's Milan won the European Cup and the Super Cup in 2007.

In both cases between 2007 and 2024, when an Italian team won a trophy (Inter 2010 and Roma 2022), the winning coach was Jose Mourinho.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) became the top scorer of Europa League 2023-24 with 10 goals, ahead of Romelu Lukaku (Roma, 7).

